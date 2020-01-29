3-year-old suffers brain injury

A Lake Charles couple have been charged with battery and cruelty to a juvenile as their 3-year-old son, who suffered a brain injury Monday afternoon, remains in critical condition at a Lake Charles hospital.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Manscuso said the child’s father Tyler N. Laborde, 26, and stepmother, Jessica P. Matthews, 26, have been charged with second-degree battery, second-degree cruelty to juvenile and cruelty to a juvenile. Their bonds have not been set.
“Sometimes in this line of work we see things that most normal people don’t have to see, have to deal with. When your investigator’s calling you late at night and they’re upset and they’re emotional, then you know it’s really bad,” Mancuso said. “I know I saw the pictures and I kind of wish I wouldn’t of looked at them.”
Mancuso said the boy has extensive injuries and bruising from head to toe, in different stages of healing.
He said medical staff suggested to detectives the injuries the child sustained are non-accidental and indicate the abuse was ongoing and had been going on for an extended period of time.
“The investigation is going on and we’ve been able to take statements from the suspects, we’ve arrested them and will upgrade these charges should the child not survive,” Mancuso said.
He said Matthews told detectives she was in the home when she found the young boy on the floor “appearing to have a seizure.”
She said she then placed the boy on the floor of his bedroom and went to get herself dressed before calling Laborde, who helped bring the child to the hospital.
It is unclear at this point who inflicted the injuries that led to the brain trauma that caused the initial seizure, Mancuso said.
“We’re still trying to put the pieces together ... we’ll look at forensic evidence and a timeline that the doctors tell us,” Mancuso said.
He said both Matthews and Laborde admitted inflicting some degree of injury to the child, including time-outs that lasted up to four hours for spilling water, spanking with a belt, and holding the boy’s face in the toilet for not speaking up about needing to use the bathroom.
Mancuso said Matthews told detectives she and Laborde discipline their children, but she never leaves marks.
Matthews also told detectives Laborde was behind the excessive time out, spanking the boy with a belt and leaving bruises, and that Laborde threw his 4-year-old daughter for stealing food from his 1-year-old girl, also living in the home.
Laborde meanwhile told detectives that Matthews was the one to put the children in time out for long periods of time after denying throwing his 4-year-old daughter, and told detectives that Matthews was the one who inflicted the time out on the 3-year-old.
All of the children living in the home have been placed in state custody by the Department of Children & Family Services.
“If you see this, and you know this is going on in your house, you’re just as guilty ... as the one who is doing the actual infliction of the child,” Mancuso said. “There is no sense in this and there is just no room in our society for people who do this to our children. This child is 3 years old and cannot stick up for itself, cannot speak for itself, literally. It makes me sick to know that we have people that just don’t care about life, in my opinion. It’s sad and it’s disturbing and I want our community to know we have to stick up for these young kids. Don’t let this go unnoticed if you see this going on. This type of action needs to be reported and we need to do something ... I wish we could wrap our arms around [the children] and not let this happen to them.”