The trial of a man accused of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a state trooper began Sunday in Lafayette with emotional testimony from witnesses.
Kevin Daigle, 57, is accused in the death of Louisiana State Trooper Steven Vincent in 2015.
Vincent, a 13-year veteran of the Louisiana State Police force, was 44 when he died Aug. 24, 2015, the day after he was shot. Sgt. Ben Fox, a state trooper with Troop D, told the court Sunday he knew Vincent well and the two were partners on the force and worked together every day.
He said on Aug. 23, 2015, the department received multiple calls about a traffic incident on Fruge Road in the Bell City area.
Fox said Vincent was dispatched to check it out and it wasn't long before calls began coming in that an officer was down.
"It's the worst thing you can hear," Fox said. "I knew it had to be Steven."
He told jurors he saw Vincent on the ground and could tell his injuries were "pretty bad. Steven had severe head trauma, blood was everywhere, and people were trying to render aid."
Fox said "an older white male was on the ground with two people on top of him and I could tell he was handcuffed. At that point, I picked him (Daigle) up and read him his Miranda rights." He said a medical helicopter arrived and a team tended to Vincent before he was airlifted to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.
A dash cam video from Vincent's vehicle was shown to the jury and the nearly 45-minute video revealed the entire interaction between Vincent and Daigle after the trooper had been dispatched to the scene.
Vincent asked Daigle how his truck ended up in a ditch and if he had been drinking. Daigle told him someone else had been driving. After a lot of discussion and Daigle refusing to admit he was the driver, Vincent radioed his office and told them he would call a tow truck and let Daigle call for a ride. As he went to tell Daigle, the defendant got out of his truck and came toward Vincent and a loud "pop, pop, pop" was heard as the trooper was shot.
Trooper Joey Babineaux told jurors on the day of the shooting he had been working a traffic fatality in another area when he got the "officer down" message. He said he rushed to the scene, driving 140 mph at times.
Babineaux said he and Vincent had been very close friends and their families also spent time together. Becoming emotional, he said when he got to the scene he immediately went to Vincent to try and give aid. "There was a lot of blood and I observed two holes. It looked like he had been shot. I also observed brain matter and I didn't want the other officers to see what I was having to see."
Babineaux said he went with the medical helicopter that transported Vincent. "I sat by his side and assisted him with breathing, " he said. "I also prayed with him twice on the way."
The courtroom was packed with family and friends of Vincent's, including his wife Katherine. Robert LeDoux, a good Samaritan who arrived on scene that day before any law enforcement, told jurors about subduing Daigle by tackling him and holding him down.
Once other bystanders arrived to help, LeDoux used Vincent's vehicle radio to call for help. He also called 911, secured Vincent's service revolver, and got a towel to put on Vincent's head and tried to render aid. "That day is etched in my mind," he said.
The prosecution team is composed of Lea Hall, Jacob Johnson, and Charles Robinson of the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's office. The defense team is made up of Kyla Romanach and Bruce E. Unangst.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
Trial is expected to continue today in 15th District Court in Lafayette.