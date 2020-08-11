A 30-year-old woman has been arrested on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with a Sunday shooting death.
Britney E. Pousson, 2187 E. Gauthier Road No. 574, was charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and home invasion after allegedly shooting and killing a man inside a residence.
Kayla Vincent, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson, said deputies were dispatched Sunday evening to a residence on East Gauthier Road in reference to a possible homicide.
When deputies arrived, they located the body of Marc A. Frazier, 37, of Lake Charles.
Vincent said authorities learned there was another man inside the residence when Frazier was shot but he was able to escape the gunfire and went to a nearby residence to call for help.
Pousson was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.
The investigation is ongoing.
Det. Michael Miller is lead investigator on this case.