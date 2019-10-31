A Vernon Parish woman has been arrested for selling fake doctor excuses to students at an area high school, according to authorities.
Belinda Gail Fondren, 52, of Evans, was arrested and charged with Filing or Maintaining False Public Records following an investigation conducted by Vernon Parish detectives into a complaint that Fondren was selling the fake medical excuses to students at Evans High School during the 2018 school year.
Sheriff Sam Craft said the complaint was filed by a local physician who told detectives his office had been receiving calls from school board officials regarding a high number of medical excuses being submitted by local students whom he had not been treating.
Craft said the doctor had not treated the students himself.
The investigation revealed Fondren had previously worked at the physician’s clinic.
Fondren was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail with bond set at $15,000.