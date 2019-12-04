Woman accused of trying to smuggle pot into prison

A Kinder woman is accused of trying to smuggle a bag of suspected synthetic marijuana hidden inside her body during a visit to Angola prison, according to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections.
Erin J. Harrison, 30, was arrested Sunday on charges of contraband, taking to and from a penal institute, after a body scanner at the state penitentiary detected a foreign object inside her body, authorities said.
Harrison removed the object and turned it over to investigators after being questioned by Department of Correction officials.
Officials suspect the oblong object wrapped in plastic is 18 grams of synthetic marijuana.
The object was sent to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office for testing by the State Police Crime Lab.
Authorities said a search of Harrison's vehicle also yielded two bottles of liquor, including tequila and wine, which is not permitted on the state correctional property.