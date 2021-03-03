Judge: ‘Scant’ evidence linking Broussard to scene of attack
A woman who was indicted in 2020 on two charges of first-degree murder had her bond reduced from $300,000 to $75,000 on Wednesday in state district court and was in the process of bonding out of jail late afternoon.
Tori Lynette Broussard, 42, a former chief investigator for the Public Defender’s Office, was indicted along with her husband Neil Broussard, 51, in the shooting deaths of Kyla Hidalgo, 17, and Caleb Charlton, 18, of Westlake on July 15, 2020.
The bond reduction came after a nearly four-hour hearing before Judge Derrick Kee that focused on several defense motions surrounding the case, Kee ruled in favor of the defense on several motions and ordered the state to comply within 15 days on each.
“However unpopular it might be, I’m going to reduce the bond to $75,000,” Kee said. “The weight of evidence (against Tori Broussard) is as scant as scant can be when it comes to the charge the state is trying to prove. It’s a tough circumstantial case. How do you connect the wife to the atrocities her husband committed on these innocent children in our community?”
Todd S. Clemons and Adam Johnson, defense attorneys for Tori Broussard, said because their client was being housed in Concordia Parish — she was in court for the hearing — due to hurricane damages here it has made it difficult for her to be involved in her own case and for them to have regular in-person meetings with her.
Johnson delivered an impassioned speech regarding his assertion the defense has not received much of what it has asked for regarding discovery.
“They (the state) are trying to put her away for life and we didn’t get an offense report for eight months and then get ambushed in court,” he said. “Judge, you saw it here today. The state will not give us what we’ve asked for.”
Prosecutor Ross Murray said the state has given the defense what it has and that some things haven’t yet been released to them by investigators.
Kee said the case is a “very serious matter and we’ve made progress today.”
“There have been some unreasonable delays and I do compel the state to comply with any orders of the court,” he said. “These are not normal times and that may sometimes require abnormal results from the court. This has been tough work with a pandemic, two hurricanes, and an ice storm. But the defendant has constitutional rights and one of those is access to counsel.”
Clemons reiterated the reasons for the motions hearing, saying the defense filed a motion for discovery in January because they knew and believed they were entitled to the supplemental detective report.
“We got a reply on Feb. 26 saying they did not have a supplemental report and that it did not exist. This is a pattern by the state of not complying with a court order.”
Another motion that was discussed was regarding supplemental bill of particulars.
“Everybody here benefits from knowing the particulars,” Kee said. “I’m ordering the state within 15 days to provide the supplemental bill of particulars.”
In August of 2020, Tori Broussard had her bond lowered from $1 million to $300,000 by Judge Sharon Wilson after a hearing in state district court, but she did not bond out and remained at the Calcasieu Correctional Center until she was transferred to Concordia Parish.
At a previous hearing in state district court, Det. Travis Lavergne, a sergeant in the violent crimes unit at the Sheriff’s Office, told Clemons he believed Tori Broussard had a motive in the murders but had no evidence she was at the scene at the time of the murders.
Clemons said there was no direct evidence his client committed the murders.
“They (prosecution) have no evidence to prove these crimes,” he said. “Even the sheriff said she is not the trigger person in this case. They have no evidence that even puts her in Westlake at the time of the murders.”
Murray disagreed, telling Wilson that Tori Broussard “is responsible for the deaths of these two young people. She could have told police where Neil was and saved the lives of Caleb and Kyla.”
The prosecutor also questioned Lavergne, who said Tori Broussard was deceptive during questioning at the Sheriff’s Office when she said she did not know where Neil Broussard was prior to the murders when he was being sought on a warrant for an alleged rape. Lavergne said surveillance had been obtained that showed Tori Broussard going to meet Neil Broussard at Quality Inn the night before the teens were killed and bringing him food from a local restaurant.
Some of those matters were discussed again at the hearing on Wednesday, with Lavergne echoing much of what he said at the earlier hearing. Asked by Murray if he has evidence now of a motive regarding Tori Broussard and Lavergne, he said it was to suppress evidence that would have been coming forward in Neil Broussard’s rape case.
A registered sex offender, Neil Broussard was convicted of molestation of a juvenile in 2005 and two counts of molestation of a juvenile in 2011. Prior to his arrest, there was an active warrant in the amount of $2 million for his arrest on first-degree rape and molestation of a juvenile.
Prosecutors have said they plan to seek the death penalty against Neil Broussard in the Westlake murders.