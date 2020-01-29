WESTLAKE — Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye reported statistics for his department over the year 2019 at the Monday night meeting of the Westlake City Council.
Wilrye said the department handled 21,666 calls for service.
Over the course of the year, the department fielded two calls regarding attempted homicide and one regarding murder.
They received 32 calls concerning domestic abuse battery and 20 regarding other assaults.
There were 86 calls in reference to burglary, 166 in reference to theft, 23 regarding criminal trespass, 35 about property damage and 33 regarding disturbing the peace.
There were also 86 calls in reference to narcotics.
He said there were 6,946 total citations issued, of which 3,432 were the result of infractions on Interstate 10.
The department investigated 426 traffic crashes and made 33 DWI arrests. Officers also issued 422 suspended driving citations.
There were 298 reports forwarded to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office for prosecution or review, Wilrye said.