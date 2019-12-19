A Westlake man has been arrested and charged with 3rd degree feticide and vehicular negligent injuring after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night.
Joshua L. Anderson, 24, 1620 Hilma St., was traveling east in the middle of the roadway on Goss Road when he ran a stop sign, according to authorities.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a call at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday in reference to the crash.
Anderson, according to authorities, struck a four-door pickup truck that was headed south on Miller Avenue, causing both trucks to travel off the roadway, flipping into a ditch.
The driver traveling on Miller Avenue and the front-seat passenger, who was 21 weeks pregnant, were transported to a local hospital by ambulance. A 2-year-old passenger in the truck, who was in a car seat in the back seat, was airlifted to a hospital out of town.
During the investigation, while deputies were speaking with Anderson, they observed numerous empty beer bottles inside his truck, authorities said. They also observed Anderson to show signs of alleged impairment.
While further questioning Anderson, authorities said he refused to cooperate and allegedly kicked a deputy.
Anderson, who refused standard field sobriety and breath intoxilyzer testing, was arrested. Deputies obtained a warrant to have his blood drawn for a toxicology report; he was then transported to a local hospital.
After hospital personnel collected the blood sample, he was transported back to CPSO and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with DWI first offense; resisting an officer; failure to stop at a stop sign; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; battery on a police officer; vehicular negligent injuring; and two counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring. Judge Clayton Davis set his bond at $4,000.
Authorities later learned the unborn baby died at the hospital. Anderson will be additionally charged with third-degree feticide. Davis has set Anderson's bond for the 3rd degree feticide at $500,000; for a total bond of $504,000.
The driver who was hospitalized was later released from the hospital with minor injuries. The woman remains in the hospital in serious condition and the young child remains in ICU in critical condition.
The crash is still under investigation. CPSO Sgt. Bryan Alexander is the lead investigator on this case.