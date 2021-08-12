Westlake man accused of contractor fraud

A Westlake man has been charged with contractor fraud, authorities said. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said detectives arrested Gabriel W. Fruge, 42, 408 Morning Glory Lane on Tuesday.
Vincent said the victim paid Fruge over $7,000 as a deposit for him to replace their roof. Fruge cashed the checked in November 2020, but failed to deliver materials to the victim or begin repairs. It was also revealed Fruge does not have a contractor’s license.
He was charged with residential contractor fraud $5,000-$25,000; and failure to possess a residential contractor’s license. He was released later the same day on a $40,000 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio.