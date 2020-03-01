WELSH - Welsh police are investigating the homicide of a 43-year-old man who was found dead on the floor of his home early Saturday.
Police responded around 1:30 a.m. to a welfare check at a residence in the 200 block of Rhorer Street after a friend could not make contact with the victim, Police Chief Marcus Crochet said.
"A guy who was staying there or was going to move in went and peeked through the window after trying to call him and saw him laying on the floor," Crochet said. "He thought he had vomited, but he called us after he wouldn't get up."
The victim has been identified as Quentin Green.
Crochet said evidence at the scene led police to classify the victim's death as a homicide, but he would not elaborate on the evidence or cause of death.
Green was last seen around 6 p.m. Friday.
Police have several persons of interest in connection with the death, but are asking anyone with information about the homicide to contact the Welsh Police Department at 337-734-2626.