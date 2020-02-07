Vinton woman charged in home invasion

A 19-year-old Vinton woman has been arrested on multiple charges in connection with a home invasion. Moeshay L. Janice, 919 Vincent St., was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with home invasion; carjacking; and battery of the infirmed. Judge David Ritchie set her bond at $800,000.
Janice knocked on an elderly man's door on Tuesday and asked him for a ride to a hospital, according to authorities.
When the man opened his door, and while he was distracted, Janice allegedly grabbed his set of car keys off of a counter and attempted to leave the residence. The man was reportedly able to get his keys back but Janice reportedly pushed her way back into the home, allegedly knocked over an elderly woman inside the residence, and took another set of keys.
The man told authorities he attempted to stop Janice but she allegedly knocked him down and reportedly fled the residence in his wife's SUV.
On Tuesday, at approximately 1 p.m., a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputy was on a traffic complaint when an elderly man flagged him down near Hwy. 14 and 8th St. in Lake Charles.
Deputies began canvassing the area in an attempt to locate Janice. A short time later, she was observed walking in the area where the home invasion occurred.
The two victims received minor injuries and the SUV was later located.
CPSO Deputy Alex McKnight was the arresting officer and CPSO Det. Travis Laverge is lead investigator on this case.