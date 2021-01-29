Bradley S. Courmier

Bradley S. Courmier, 29, is charged with seven counts of pornography involving juveniles.  

A Vinton man has been arrested for possession of child pornography, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said detectives received a tip Monday that Bradley S. Courmier, 29, 1308 Ogese Courmier Road, was possibly in possession of child pornography.  

The following day detectives executed a search warrant at Courmier’s residence and on Wednesday Courmier confirmed the allegations. He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with seven counts of pornography involving juveniles.   

Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $70,000.

Assisting in this case is the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations. Det. Lauren Cowick is the lead investigator

