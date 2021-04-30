A Vernon Parish student was arrested over the weekend in regards to an alleged attack on another student on school grounds last week.
The unnamed juvenile was arrested by the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office on Saturday and charged with Second Degree Battery, according to Vernon Parish authorities. She will be appearing in juvenile court regarding the incident.
The charge stems from an attack captured on video by another student showing two seventh-grade female students involved in an altercation while at recess. The student charged can be seen in the video approaching another female student and then taking that student to the ground and striking her multiple times. Any exchange that may have led to the altercation is not captured on the video.
The alleged victim’s mother, Kristin Nichols, told the American Press that her daughter was diagnosed later that day with a concussion, and that her daughter is still suffering from pain and nightmares from the incident.
Nichols said that her daughter was the victim of bullying in the days leading up to the attack, and that the school’s administration failed to listen to her concerns that morning that her daughter’s safety might be in danger.
“The just told me they would pass the message along to the assistant principal. I didn’t hear back from them until that afternoon; over an hour after the fight had happened,” Nichols stated.
As of Tuesday, Vernon Parish Assistant Superintendent Mike Kay said that the school board’s investigation into the incident is still ongoing. “We are still pursuing every angle of this incident to get the whole picture, and any disciplinary action that we deem necessary will be addressed,” Kay stated.