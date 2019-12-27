Vernon post office burglarized over Christmas

Residents in the Evans area may be missing lastminute Christmas gifts and mail, after Vernon Parish authorities say a burglary occurred at the Evans Post Office building over the Christmas holiday closure.
According to Sheriff Sam Craft, between the evening hours of Dec. 24 and the morning hours of Dec. 26 an individual forced entry into the building located on La. 111.
Craft said numerous items of mail and parcels were stolen, and several residential postal boxes had been pried open.
“The perpetrator or perpetrators ransacked the interior of the post office and rummaged through desk drawers and filing cabinets,” Craft said.
During the investigation, Vernon Parish detectives were informed by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office that the Bon Weir Post Office had also been burglarized, and several pieces of mail from the Evans area had been located in that area along with mail from Jasper, Texas.
On Thursday evening, a person of interest was identified from surveillance footage taken near the Singer Post Office in Beauregard Parish, where another burglary had been attempted. The suspect is identified as a white male, believed to be driving a black Chevrolet or GMC Dually pickup truck.
Anyone with information regarding the burglary or attempted burglary is encouraged to contact VPSO at 238-1311.
Detectives also ask anyone expecting a package from the Evans Post Office, or anyone who locates discarded mail or empty parcels to contact them.