Vehicle burglary suspects sought

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Crimes Investigation Unit is working several cases of vehicle burglaries that occurred at about 4 a.m. Monday morning off East Gauthier and Greathouse roads.
Spokesperson Kayla Vincent said the suspects entered unlocked vehicles and forced entry into several others.
Vincent said detectives were able to obtain surveillance from the areas where the burglaries occurred and observed three unknown suspects entering the vehicles. She said three firearms along with several other items were stolen during the burglaries.
Anyone with information regarding the burglaries can call 491-3605.
VCIU Det. Tyler McKnight is the lead investigator on these cases.