A driver accused of leaving the scene of a fatal crash on Saturday has been arrested.
Lake Charles Police Sgt. Shaun Touchet said a 2016 GMC Sierra was heading eastbound on Prien Lake Road when it struck a 2011 Chevrolet Cruz that was southbound on Ryan Street. The Cruz was pushed into another vehicle, which was then pushed into another vehicle.
The driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier of Lake Charles, succumbed to his injuries, Touchet said. The driver of the GMC Sierra fled the scene.
A hit-and-run arrest warrant was issued for Kyle Joseph Natali, 29, of Sulphur with a bond of $50,000.
Touchet said Natali turned himself in to police Tuesday afternoon.