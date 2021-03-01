Former Calcasieu Parish District Attorney John DeRosier transferred $556,598 to the nonprofit District Attorney’s Community Assistance Foundation from Oct. 2015 and Nov. 2019, according to an audit released Monday. The Louisiana legislative audit said that money — purchased through gift cards and money orders by defendants on pretrial diversion and court-ordered misdemeanor probation to buy out part of their community service — was then transferred to the foundation, a possible violation of state law.
DeRosier fired back at the audit, saying he met with Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera before forming the foundation as a 501C.
“He didn’t have a problem with it,” DeRosier said. “What else can I do?”
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s report also stated that DeRosier’s staff may have violated state law by doing activities for the Community Assistance Foundation during normal work hours. One employee told the auditor that she did campaign activities for DeRosier during work hours.
It also stated that the foundation issued two checks, totaling $2,815, to The Hobo Hotel, Inc. on Oct. 5, 2016, to pay for items DeRosier won at auction during a Hobo Hotel fundraiser. One item included a security camera system that was installed at DeRosier’s home.
The audit also states that the district attorney’s annual financial statements ending from December 2015 to December 2018 “may have been materially misstated” because funds from the pretrial diversion program were not recorded as revenues.
“Since community service obligations were either mandated by the 14th Judicial District Court or imposed by the district attorney’s office as a condition of its PTD program, we believe funds generated from the buyout of community service hours were public funds,” the audit reads.
DeRosier’s office came under fire in 2019 after a KATC-TV report and a Washington Post opinion piece revealed details on how the foundation functioned. Former employees of DeRosier criticized how gift cards and money orders were documented and disbursed. DeRosier retired as district attorney in December 2020 after 15 years of service.
DeRosier started the District Attorney’s Community Assistance Foundation in October 2015, with defendants donating gift cards or money orders to cover up to half of their community service. The audit states that the foundation “used the funds for annual toy drives, to make donations to other charitable organizations chosen by DeRosier, and to provide assistance to persons affected by natural disasters.”
DeRosier said he personally reimbursed the foundation checks issued to The Hobo Hotel “as soon as I found out” in August 2020.
“I don’t know why that was paid for with a foundation check, but it was,” he said.
DeRosier called the audit “absolutely wrong” in stating the buyout of community service hours were public funds. He said the Legislative Auditor's Office began the audit only after the Washington Post’s opinion piece was released in November 2019. Purpera is leaving his job as state auditor Tuesday to work as a full-time pastor at a Baton Rouge area Baptist church.
“A person is assigned to do community service,” he said. “That obligation is not public property. It’s a punishment, so to speak. Now, Purpera is coming back and saying, ‘Wait a minute. This could be public money.’ It’s not."
DeRosier said his office “never pressured anyone” to donate gift cards or money orders directly to the foundation.
“These people could donate to any 501C,” he said. “We were good with that.”
The audit states that the court, not the district attorney, “may unilaterally modify, change, or discharge any conditions of probation.” It states DeRosier “appears to have improperly modified, changed, or discharged their conditions of probation in possible violation of the state law” through using the gift cards and money orders in exchange for reducing community service hours.DeRosier also may have violated state law by not stating “his position as a Community Assistance Foundation officer and board member on his 2015, 2016 and 2017 annual financial disclosure statements,” the audit reads.
To read the full report, visit lla.la.gov