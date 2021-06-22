A DeRidder woman has been charged for allegedly shooting her adult son in the leg Tuesday morning after the two became involved in an argument, according to authorities.
Belina Miller, 43, has been charged with aggravated battery and illegal use of weapons for allegedly shooting her son, 19-year-old Curtis D. Miller, in the leg, causing non-life threatening injuries.
According to DeRidder Police Chief Craig Richard, police received a report of a shooting at a residence at 319 Branch Street, behind Veterans Park, at about 11:35 Tuesday morning. Chief Richard said that at the time officers arrived at the scene, Curtis Miller had already been transported to an area hospital.
According to the initial investigation, Richard said that it appeared Curtis Miller got into an argument with his mother. The argument turned into a physical altercation and according to Richard, that is when Belina Miller obtained a handgun and fired at her son.
Richard said the investigation also revealed that either party could have walked away from the altercation at any time.
Upon Curtis Miller’s release from the hospital, officials say he is expected to be facing charges of Domestic Abuse Battery.
Belina Miller was booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail with bond to be set.