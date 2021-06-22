Cop lights
MGNonline

A DeRidder woman has been charged for allegedly shooting her adult son in the leg Tuesday morning after the two became involved in an argument, according to authorities.  

Belina Miller, 43, has been charged with aggravated battery and illegal use of weapons for allegedly shooting her son, 19-year-old Curtis D. Miller, in the leg, causing non-life threatening injuries. 

According to DeRidder Police Chief Craig Richard, police received a report of a shooting at a residence at 319 Branch Street, behind Veterans Park, at about 11:35 Tuesday morning. Chief Richard said that at the time officers arrived at the scene, Curtis Miller had already been transported to an area hospital. 

According to the initial investigation, Richard said that it appeared Curtis Miller got into an argument with his mother. The argument turned into a physical altercation and according to Richard, that is when Belina Miller obtained a handgun and fired at her son. 

Richard said the investigation also revealed that either party could have walked away from the altercation at any time. 

Upon Curtis Miller’s release from the hospital, officials say he is expected to be facing charges of Domestic Abuse Battery. 

Belina Miller was booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail with bond to be set.

More from this section

Police Chief: Slain Colorado officer was ambushed

DENVER (AP) — A police officer who was one of three people killed in a shooting at a suburban Denver shopping district was ambushed by a suspect who previously expressed hatred toward police, authorities said Tuesday.

Man accused of inappropriate contact

  • Updated
Man accused of inappropriate contact

JENNINGS — A Calcasieu Parish man is facing an indecent behavior with a juvenile charge after Jeff Davis Parish sheriff’s deputies received a complaint involving inappropriate contact between him and a female juvenile.

Man in motel standoff sentenced as habitual offender

  • Updated
Man in motel standoff sentenced as habitual offender

A man whose 50-year prison terms were vacated early last year and who was reconvicted of eight counts of attempted first-degree murder in April has been ruled a habitual offender by Judge Kendrick Guidry.