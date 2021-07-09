Deontae Javon George

Deontae Javon George has been charged with attempted second-degree murder

 Special to the American Press

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a juvenile shot Thursday night at the Le Jolliet Apartments on Fifth Avenue.

Lake Charles Police Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux said Deontae Javon George, 2911 Hazel St., was identified as the suspect and was attempting to leave the Lake Charles area when SWAT members located him at the intersection of E. Prien Lake Road and Deaton Street during a traffic stop.

Desormeaux said George was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder and was booked into Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.

Judge Tony Fazzio set George's bond at $750,000.

Anyone with any information in this case is asked to contact Lake Charles Police or lead investigator Det. Larry Newingham at 491-1311.

More from this section

Avenatti sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for extortion

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — A tearful, repentant Michael Avenatti, the brash lawyer who once represented Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump, was sentenced Thursday to 2 1/2 years in prison for trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike by threatening the company with bad publicity.

Report: 2 Seattle police officers broke law during DC riots

SEATTLE (AP) — Two Seattle police officers who were in Washington, D.C., during the Jan. 6 insurrection were illegally trespassing on Capitol grounds while rioters stormed the building, but they lied about their actions, a police watchdog said in a report released Thursday.

Man arrested for failure to register

  • Updated
Man arrested for failure to register

Convicted sex offender Clifford C. Abshire, 40, of Westlake was arrested Tuesday after failing to comply with his sex offender registration requirements. 