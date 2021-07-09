A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a juvenile shot Thursday night at the Le Jolliet Apartments on Fifth Avenue.
Lake Charles Police Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux said Deontae Javon George, 2911 Hazel St., was identified as the suspect and was attempting to leave the Lake Charles area when SWAT members located him at the intersection of E. Prien Lake Road and Deaton Street during a traffic stop.
Desormeaux said George was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder and was booked into Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.
Judge Tony Fazzio set George's bond at $750,000.
Anyone with any information in this case is asked to contact Lake Charles Police or lead investigator Det. Larry Newingham at 491-1311.