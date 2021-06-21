Cop lights
MGNonline

A Lake Charles man has been arrested in a Saturday night homicide in the 400 block of Albert Street.

Lt. Jeffrey Keenum said Lake Charles Police SWAT members located Steven Dwayne Rigmaiden, 28, in the 500 block of Iris Street.

He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. 

Judge Tony Fazzio issued a bond of $900, 000 for Rigmaiden, Keenum said.

The victim from Saturday’s homicide has been identified as Ezekiel Joubert, 35, of Lake Charles, he said. 

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the lead investigator Sgt. Kirt Farquhar at 491-1311.

