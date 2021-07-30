A 16-year-old has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in the Tuesday shooting at Huber Park.
Lake Charles Police Deputy Chief F. Fondel said the juvenile was taken into custody without incident Friday afternoon. He said the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT assisted in the arrest.
The teenager has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm. He is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center, Fondel said.
Lt. Jeffrey Keenum told the American Press earlier this week that two victims were discovered with non-life threatening gunshot wounds at the 4th Avenue park on Tuesday.
He said the pair were transported to a local hospital.
“We continue to see a number of juveniles committing criminal acts with firearms,” Fondel said. “We are asking for the public’s assistance with curbing these incidents. Please lock up and secure any weapons you may have in your residence or vehicle.”
The lead investigators are Sgt. Dustin Fontenot and Sgt. Joe Savoie. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact these detectives by calling 491-1311.