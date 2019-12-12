A pair of Vernon Parish men have been charged in the drive-by shooting death of a DeRidder man that occurred earlier this year, according to authorities.
Malik Phillips, 20, of New Llano, and Trevon Hariston, of Leesville, were charged with first-degree murder on Tuesday for their roles in the death of 28-year-old Joshua McBride.
According to Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft, McBride was shot around 2 a.m. Feb. 3 in an area just south of Billy Goat Hill outside New Llano.
McBride and three other individuals had just left a nightclub located in Billy Goat Hill, Craft said, and were traveling south on U.S. 171 when a car approached their vehicle and fired several shots into McBride's car, seriously injuring McBride.
The individuals in the car with McBride told investigators they had been unfamiliar with the area, but had pulled into a convenience store when they saw an ambulance in the parking lot.
McBride was transported to a local hospital and was later transferred to a medical facility in Rapides Parish for further treatment. He passed away from his injuries on Aug. 19.
Last week, detectives and agents with the Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force arrested four individuals, including Phillips, in connection with a drive-by shooting that occurred in Leesville on Dec. 5.
Craft said the information learned from that investigation identified Phillips as the driver of the suspect vehicle that had fired at McBride's car, and identified Hariston as the shooter.
Phillips was released on bail Monday for his charges related to the December shooting and was placed under arrest Tuesday for the charges in connection with McBride's death.
Hariston turned himself into Vernon Parish authorities Wednesday afternoon.
Additionally, the men were charged with three counts each of assault by drive-by shooting and one count each of illegal discharge of a weapon.
They were booked into the Vernon Parish Jail on a bond set by Judge Scott Westerchil of $2.15 million each.