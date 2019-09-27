Two more charged

Two additional men have been arrested after being implicated in the theft of ATMs from two banks in Westlake.
Melvin Cupp, 46, of Spring, Texas, turned himself in to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office on Wednesday and Joshua Leroy Fontenot, 44, of Denham Springs, was arrested Thursday morning in Orange, Texas, after a traffic stop.
Earlier this month, five others were arrested and now all seven have charges relating to the ATM thefts.
Arrested earlier were Brandon Hightower, 33, Humble, Texas; Hosea Owens IV, 28, Alvin, Texas; Christopher Scott, 44, Lake Jackson, Texas; James Hicks, 33, Huffman, Texas; and Faith Breaux, 27, Beaumont, Texas.
Judge David Ritchie set Breaux's bond at $263,000; all the other bonds were set at $600,000.
The seven suspects face the following charges: theft of a motor vehicle over $25,000; theft of a motor vehicle $5,000-$25,000; two counts of simple criminal damage to property $1,000-$5,000; theft less than $5,000; two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; obstruction of justice; simple arson; three counts of criminal trespassing; four counts of unauthorized entry at a place of business; four counts of theft over $25,000; four counts of simple criminal damage to property; unauthorized entry of a critical infrastructure; and racketeering.
About $150,000 was taken from the ATMs.
Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso, at a news conference this week, said all seven suspects are members of the Brother East (B*EAST) Outlaw Motorcyle Gang in Texas.
Authorities said the group is suspected of being involved in similar crimes in Texas.
Mancuso said deputies were dispatched to a bank off of Sampson Street on July 13 in reference to an alarm call and discovered an ATM had been stolen from the parking lot.
During their investigation, detectives learned a stolen forklift, which had been left at the scene, had been used to load the ATM into a truck. Later that day, detectives recovered a truck that had been reported stolen with the ATM in its bed near State and Sheridan streets in Lake Charles.
Authorities said the suspects stole the forklift from a business down the street from the bank and had stolen the truck from a business on Westwood Road in Westlake.
On Aug. 3, CPSO deputies and officers from the Westlake Police Department were dispatched to a bank on Sampson Street in reference to a theft. When they arrived, the ATM was missing and a trailer and a forklift had been left in the parking lot.
During the initial investigation it was learned the trailer, along with a truck, had been stolen from a business on U.S. 90 East in Lake Charles on the night prior to the ATM theft. Investigators also discovered a forklift had been stolen from a business on Candice Lane in Lake Charles around the same time the trailer and truck were stolen.
Later the same day, CPSO deputies were dispatched to Bayou D'Inde Pass in Sulphur in reference to a vehicle on fire. Deputies located the burned vehicle, which was the truck that had been stolen from the business on U.S. 90, along with a burned ATM, which was from the bank in Westlake.
Assisting CPSO in the investigation are Westlake Police, Louisiana State Police, the FBI, U.S. Marshal's Office and several law enforcement agencies in Texas.