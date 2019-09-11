Two men have been indicted for murder in connection with the July death of a 29-year-old Baton Rouge man.
George Anthony Buck, 27, and Nathaniel Mitchell III, 40, have each been charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of Zacchaeus Hakim Burton.
Burton's body was found burned July 17 at the end of D. Williams Road, off Rigmaiden Road in DeQuincy. Authorities said Burton had traveled to Lake Charles by bus and had been staying with Mitchell in Iowa, La.
Buck was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center shortly after Burton's body was found and after Judge Robert Wyatt issued a warrant for his arrest. His bond is $1 million.
Authorities at that time called Mitchell a "fleeing fugitive" after he flew to St. Louis, Mo., before returning back to Lake Charles and surrendering. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center, and his bond is also $1 million.
Sheriff Tony Mancuso said detectives initially were unable to identify the body by conventional means because it had been severely burned. After DNA testing, the victim was identified as Burton.
Investigators believe Burton and Mitchell traveled separately to the DeQuincy area on July 17 and that Burton was killed that same day around noon.
Mancuso said Burton was likely killed and burned at the same location where his body was found.