George A. Buck

George A. Buck

 CPSO

Two men have been indicted for murder in connection with the July death of a 29-year-old Baton Rouge man.

George Anthony Buck, 27, and Nathaniel Mitchell III, 40, have each been charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of Zacchaeus Hakim Burton.

Burton's body was found burned July 17 at the end of D. Williams Road, off Rigmaiden Road in DeQuincy. Authorities said Burton had traveled to Lake Charles by bus and had been staying with Mitchell in Iowa, La.

Buck was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center shortly after Burton's body was found and after Judge Robert Wyatt issued a warrant for his arrest. His bond is $1 million.

Authorities at that time called Mitchell a "fleeing fugitive" after he flew to St. Louis, Mo., before returning back to Lake Charles and surrendering. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center, and his bond is also $1 million.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso said detectives initially were unable to identify the body by conventional means because it had been severely burned. After DNA testing, the victim was identified as Burton.

Investigators believe Burton and Mitchell traveled separately to the DeQuincy area on July 17 and that Burton was killed that same day around noon.

Mancuso said Burton was likely killed and burned at the same location where his body was found.

More from this section

Leaders of California ministry charged with forced labor

EL CENTRO, Calif. (AP) — A dozen leaders of a California-based ministry were arrested on charges that they used homeless people as forced labor, holding them in locked group homes and forcing them to panhandle up to nine hours a day, six days a week, U.S. prosecutors said.

5 people stabbed in Tallahassee, suspect in custody

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A man who is suspected of stabbing five people at a construction supplies business in Florida's capital city on Wednesday was an employee who was asked to leave work shortly after he started his shift because of an incident with co-workers, authorities said.