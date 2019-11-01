01_Bradley Montou_jpg

Bradley Montou

JENNINGS — Two men are in custody in connection with the theft of a tractor from a farm near U.S. 165 in Kinder.

Bradley Montou, 61, of Oberlin, and Eric Jeffery Webb, 34, of DeRidder, were arrested on trespassing and felony theft charges by the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office.

01_Eric Webb_jpg

Eric Jeffery Webb

The pair were arrested after a complaint was received Monday into the theft. The tractor was reportedly stolen on Oct. 17.

The landowner was able to provide security camera evidence that captured individuals entering and leaving the property, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

Detectives were able to identify the individuals in the photos and arrest the pair, he said.

