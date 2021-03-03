Two men have been arrested for allegedly committing a drive-by shooting in the Ragley area over the weekend, according to Beauregard Parish authorities.
Orlando Lee Manuel, 21, of Lake Charles and Blake James Adaway, 22, of Longville were arrested Sunday morning and charged with assault by drive-by shooting. Manuel was also charged with accessory after the fact.
According to BPSO Chief Det. Sylvester Denmond, their dispatch received a report Saturday night of a silver extended cab pickup truck traveling south on U.S. 171 with a passenger hanging out the passenger-side window firing a gun.
Denmond said the initial call reported three shots had been fired from the vehicle, and when deputies arrived to the location they were able to recover spent bullet casings in the area.
By Sunday morning, investigators located the vehicle and Manuel and Adaway were taken into custody.
No injuries were reported from the shooting, and Denmond said investigators are still working to determine if there had been any specific “target” of the shooting.
Both men were booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail, with no bond set as of Monday.
According to authorities, the men are also being investigated by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for their possible involvement in a similar recent incident in the parish