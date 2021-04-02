Two Lake Charles men have been arrested for attempted second-degree murder, according to authorities.
Damonte Joseph Batiste, 21, and Jaylon Trenille Guillory, 22, were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.
Both men have bonds of $200,000 that were set by Judge Tony Fazzio.
On Thursday, March 25 at approximately 10:30 p.m., Lake Charles Police responded to a call about a shooting that occurred in the 2000 block of Knapp Street.
An investigation revealed that Batiste and Guillory allegedly fired multiple rounds at a vehicle occupied by four people.
On Tuesday, the SWAT team located and arrested Batiste. Later that same day, Guillory turned himself in to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation is continuing.
Lead investigator on this case is Det. Sgt. J. Russell.