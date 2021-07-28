Lake Charles police are investing a shooting a Huber Park in which two victims sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
Lt. Jeffrey Keenum said the victims were discovered Tuesday afternoon at the 4th Avenue park.
He said the pair were transported to a local hospital and are recovering from non-life threatening injuries.
“This is an active investigation and as additional information is acquired, it will be shared with the media,” Keenum said.
He said anyone with information to contact Sgt. Dustin Fontenot at 491-1311.