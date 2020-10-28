Two charged in separate domestic abuse investigations
More from this section
- Updated
JENNINGS - Two Jeff Davis Parish men are facing unrelated domestic abuse charges following separate weekend incidents.
- Updated
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on Oct. 14 regarding Tobias O. Andrews, 26, 920 Tallow Road, Lot 20, having inappropriate sexual contact with a child under the age of 13. The victim advised detectives the incident occurred while Andrews was babysitting.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The family of a Black man killed by Philadelphia police officers in a shooting caught on video had called for an ambulance to get him help with a mental health crisis, not for police intervention, their lawyer said.
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A Black woman who was shot by police last week in suburban Chicago said Tuesday that officers did nothing more than cover her boyfriend with a blanket after he was shot and left him on the ground to die.
Latest News
- Blowout US economic growth in summer is already fading
- Asian shares lower, US futures up after S&P 500 sinks 3.5%
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4' game
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
- FBI warns ransomware assault threatens US healthcare system
- LA Lottery
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Easy 5' game
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto' game
Mozaic SocialDiscover Southwest Louisiana businesses on social media
A DeRidder man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stabbing his wife to death inside their home, according to authorities. Read more
Lake Charles Charter Academy and Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy staff and teachers will receive a $70,000 donation from The Giving Tree F… Read more
Port of Lake Charles board members have approved for two groups to work together on a strategic plan designed to help the port stay competitiv… Read more
- FBI warns ransomware assault threatens US healthcare system
- The Latest: China says latest outbreak appears contained
- Editorial Roundup: US
- Justice Department ramps up inquiry into NY care home deaths
- Lawsuit says census takers were pressured to falsify data
- Millions of mail ballots not yet returned in key states
- Hurricane Zeta has grown to a Category 2 storm as it closes in on the Gulf Coast
- Immigrants quickly expelled by Trump try repeatedly to cross
Online Poll
We want your feedback!
What other kind of newsletters do you want to see?
Our newsletters deliver news directly to you in your inbox.