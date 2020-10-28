JENNINGS - Two Jeff Davis Parish men are facing unrelated domestic abuse charges following separate weekend incidents.
Brock Lane Thibodeaux, 44, of Jennings was arrested Sunday on a domestic abuse battery charge after deputies were dispatched to a residence on Demary Road in Jennings in reference to a disturbance.
When deputies arrived they discovered the husband and wife outside the residence. The female victim was crying and reported that she had been choked and slapped by her husband.
On Friday, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Grand Marais Road in reference to a civil stand by for an individual to retrieving belongings from a residence on Farm Supply Road.
When deputies arrived the complaint reported that she and her husband were involved in an argument and he hit her across the face and busted her nose causing it to bleed. Deputies noticed the victim had dried blood at the base of her nose.
The complaint and deputies returned to the residence on Farm Supply Road to speak with the husband. He admitted there was a verbal altercation, but did not admit to any physical contact. He also told deputies he did not remember what the argument was about.
Deputies arrested the husband, Forest Charles Stelly, 57, of Roanoke for domestic abuse battery.

