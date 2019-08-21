Two arrests in 1980 slaying

Two Oakdale men have been arrested in connection with a cold-case investigation involving the kidnapping, rape and homicide of an 18-year-old woman whose remains were found in 1980.
Leo Laird, 64, and Gary Josephe Haymon were arrested by the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office in connection with the homicide of Donna Gayle Brazzell who was from the Alexandria-Pineville area.
Brazzell's skeletal remains were found in a wooded area off La. 28 west in the Gardener area in November 1980.
The remains were not identified and remained a cold case until this July when the Sheriff's Office received information about her identity, which was confirmed through DNA testing.
The Sheriff's Office said it received information in 2014 that linked Laird and Haymon as suspects in the case.
Sufficient probable cause was established, which resulted in warrants being issued for the pair for the first-degree murder, first-degree rape and aggravated kidnapping of Brazzell.
Laird was arrested Aug. 14 on the charges of first-degree murder, first-degree rape and aggravated kidnapping. He is being held in the Rapides Parish Detention Center on a $1 million bond for first-degree rape and aggravated kidnapping. No bond has been set for the first-degree murder charge.
Haymon is serving a 49-year sentence with the Louisiana Department of Corrections on unrelated charges of second-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery and public bribery. He will be booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the new charges.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.