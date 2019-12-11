A Winnfield couple was arrested in Vernon Parish this week for allegedly selling fake raffle tickets at area businesses.
Nettie Neal Adams and Darwin Dewayne Durison, both 32, were charged with criminal conspiracy after an investigation into the two showed they were entering local businesses and selling $5 raffle tickets based on false information.
Sheriff Sam Craft said some victims reported Adams told them her home had burned down on Thanksgiving, and that her child was burned in the fire and was receiving medical treatment for those injuries.
Other victims, Craft said, reported that Adams told them her husband had cancer.
“Many victims purchased the tickets or made a monetary donation,” Craft said.
Detectives later determined both stories were false, and that Adams’ children were in the care of Adams’ mother at the time. None were injured, and there had been no fire, Craft said.
Warrants were issued for Adams and Durison, and the pair were arrested by Winnfield police officers.
Adams was previously arrested for similar charges in both Winn and Rapides parishes.
Adams was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail with bond set at $8,500.
Her charges include one count of attempted theft by fraud, one count of criminal conspiracy, and eight counts of theft by fraud.
Durison was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail on bond set at $5,500 for one count of criminal conspiracy and eight counts of principal to theft.