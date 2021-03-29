A man and woman from Texas have been arrested in connection with a 14-year-old runaway who authorities said was brought to Texas for sex trafficking.
Kevondric Jeriod Fezia, 25, and Calista Jenee Winfrey, 22, both of Orange, Texas, were arrested on March 3 in Beaumont. Both face one count each of trafficking of children for sexual purposes. Winfrey faces an additional count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Both were transferred here from Texas on March 18 and are being held without bond at the Calcasieu Correctional Center.
Capt. Kevin Kirkum, spokesman for Lake Charles Police, said officers began investigating in February after receiving a report of a 14-year-old runaway.
Investigators learned a man had used a social media site to allegedly entice the 14-year-old to get picked up by a woman and be brought to Texas to reportedly engage in sexual activity, Kirkum said.
The girl was brought to Austin, Houston, and Beaumont, Texas, for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity, authorities said.
Detectives found the girl on Feb. 23 at an apartment complex in Houston, along with another juvenile, Kirkum said.
The investigation is ongoing.