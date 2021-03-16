A Beauregard Parish school bus driver who is charged with allegedly transporting students to school while under the influence of a sleep aid is set for trial next month.
Tammie Gibson, 61, is set to appear in the 36th Judicial District Court in DeRidder on April 28, according to court documents. She is charged with driving while intoxicated, with an enhancement of child endangerment, and reckless operation of a vehicle.
Gibson is considered a first-time DWI offender. If convicted, she could face a maximum 180 days in prison with a fine of up to $1,000. Other fees, as well as court costs, could also be levied against her.
Gibson was arrested by DeRidder police the morning of Aug. 27, 2019, after authorities said they received numerous complaints about Gibson’s driving on her route that morning.
The reports began just after 7 a.m., authorities said, with a 911 call from a 15-year-old student on Gibson’s bus at the time. The student claimed that Gibson was “swerving and running stop signs.”
Other calls followed within minutes of the first, including a call from the parent of another student on Gibson’s bus, who said her child was texting her that the bus driver was running into ditches and driving past stop signs.
Gibson’s bus was located at a DeRidder school at 7:16 a.m. and she was taken into custody. While Gibson consented to and passed an alcohol test at the scene, a toxicology screen of a blood sample taken from Gibson revealed the presence of a generic version of the prescription sleep aid Ambien in her system.
Gibson has since argued that she was not provided with any warnings regarding the risks of taking the sleep drug, and that there were none on the medication label.