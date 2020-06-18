Judge Clayton Davis, after a hearing on Wednesday, denied a motion by defense attorneys to throw out an entire murder case against Dennis Jerome Bartie.
Bartie, 36, is accused of fatally stabbing Rose Born, 45, at Paradise Donuts, a business she owned on 18th Street, in 1998. Bartie was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder in the cold case on June 1, 2016.
Prosecutors intend to proceed to trial and, after four years of delays, motions, and hearings, a trial date was set on Wednesday for Nov. 30 in state district court.
Todd S. Clemons, Adam Johnson, and Janet Madison alleged in their latest motion in the case that law enforcement and prosecutors violated Bartie's rights - his right to counsel, right to remain silent, right to due process, and right to fundamental fairness. Calling the situation a "brazenness and boldness of doing wrong," Johnson reiterated in court on Wednesday issues of what he called police misconduct and prosecutorial misconduct in the case.
"All throughout the process during the interrogation the defendant's rights were violated and nobody spoke up and said, ‘This is wrong,'" Johnson said. "The defendant exercised his right to remain silent numerous times but they continued. Judge Canaday too didn't do anything. Instead, he found the statement (confession) was free and voluntary, which is false."
Johnson said the 3rd Circuit Court also said continuing the interrogation was "obviously wrong."
He played a short audio clip of a television interview prosecutor Hugo Holland had done about the case in which he said, "It's amazing to me that the criminal defense lawyers here have the chutzpah to ask for an expert witness. Not only is there DNA linking the defendant to the murder, there's fingerprint evidence linking him to the murder, and he confessed to the murder," Holland said.
Clemons called Holland's attitude regarding the entire case "arrogant" and said he believed it was abundantly clear that he had a disdain for Bartie's constitutional rights.
"Prosecutors have a lot of power and discretion but they must be held to the highest ethical standards," Clemons said. "Judge, we're talking about due process. We feel there has been profound prosecutorial misconduct. Holland has been allowed to prosecute too many cases in this parish, a parish where he does not even reside. The only appropriate remedy is to dismiss this indictment."
In response to statements about him by Johnson and Clemons, as well as the audio clip being aired, Holland said, "I'm surprised at this personal attack. Our profession is above this. There is nothing I have discussed about this case that isn't public record. Judge, you're being asked to do do something that I don't believe a court has ever done." In denying the defense attorney's motion, Davis said, "This matter is still pending in the Supreme Court on some issues. So I don't think I should say too much at this point. The law doesn't give me that much discretion on the remedy being sought here. If I make a ruling that is too extreme, it will be reversed."
Davis said "valid points" had been made by the defense regarding the interrogation and other issues but said he was denying the motion, a motion that said in part that a "fair trial was no longer achievable."
Earlier this year, Davis ruled that Judge Michael Canaday had to recuse himself from the case after defense attorneys argued that Canaday abused his discretion by always ruling for the prosecution.
Clemons and Johnson presented arguments in motions as well as argued in state district court that Canaday always sided or ruled in favor of the prosecution in this case.
The earlier motion asking that Canaday be recused, said, in part, "So far, the trial court has determined that Mr. Bartie's confession to be free and voluntary when it obviously wasn't, determined Mr. Bartie not to be indigent when he obviously was, and determined a confession previously ruled inadmissible by the 3rd Circuit as impeachment evidence."
In 2018, Bartie's confession in the case was tossed out after another ruling by the 3rd Circuit in which it stated Bartie's confession was coerced.
Clemons said at the time the confession was "clearly the strongest part of the state's case, but we feel it was a false confession."
In that ruling, the 3rd Circuit said, "Approximately 58 minutes into the video of the defendant's interrogation he tells Capt. Eric Darling and Det. Dustin Gaudet that he is done talking, points to the waiver of rights form he had previously signed, and explicitly mentions his rights, at which point defendant crosses his arms and turns away from the detectives, clearly evidencing an intent to end questioning. Gaudet continues his interrogation less than 20 seconds later."
During a 2017 hearing before he was recused, Canaday ruled the evidence could not be suppressed.
Carla Sigler, a former prosecutor with the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office, said during that hearing it was important for the court to consider "the totality of circumstances" in weighing factors regarding suppression.
"He (Bartie) was not some innocent school kid brought in off the street and told he would be put to death," Sigler said. "He was a hardened criminal and in prison at that time."
After reviewing videotapes of Bartie's nearly eight-hour interrogation, Sigler said, "The defendant keeps on talking even when he says he's done talking."
The 3rd Circuit, in another earlier ruling, said it determined an officer's conduct during the interrogation was "the very type of police misconduct the Supreme Court prohibited in Miranda vs. Arizona and Michigan vs. Mosley."
Previously convicted of attempted second-degree murder in Baton Rouge, Bartie is currently serving time in prison for that conviction. In that case, prosecutors said Bartie stabbed a woman 22 times.