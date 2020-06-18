OBERLIN - A town employee has been cited for battery after getting into a recent altercation with a councilman at Oberlin Town Hall.
The incident unfolded on June 3 when Town Superintendent Daryl Reeves allegedly got into an altercation with District 3 Councilman Jonathan "Jay" Lewis II while the town hall.
According to a police report from the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office, Lewis was at the town hall trying to work out a problem with a water bill when Reeves entered the building and began yelling at him. Lewis told the investigating deputy that when he turned to speak to Reeves, Reeves attacked him.
Reeves left the town hall, but was located at the corner of 5th Avenue and 13th Street in Oberlin.
Reeves told the deputy that Lewis has no business at the city barn and that he does not work for Lewis, the report states. Reeves also accused Lewis of harassing him all day and told the deputy he was tired of him (Lewis) ordering him around. He said he wanted to talk to Lewis about incidents which had occurred earlier, but that they got into a fight.
The deputy took photographs of Lewis' injuries. Reeves had no injuries on his hands or face, according to the report.
Reeves was issued a citation for simple battery by the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office.