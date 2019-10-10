Three more charged in murder

Three additional arrests have been made in the death of a teenager shot last week and more are "imminent," authorities said.
Lake Charles Police Lt. Jeffrey Keenum said additional arrest warrants were obtained from Judge Mike Canaday for Brandon Jerome Jefferson, Akeala Ellis and Odessa Chavis, all of Lafayette.
Jereome, 24, also known as "Bleek," was arrested Oct. 7 in Lafayette Parish on active Lafayette warrants along with the warrant through Lake Charles police for second-degree murder. Canaday set his bond at $1.25 million.
Akeala Ellis, 35, and Odessa Chavis, 29, were located on Oct. 8 in Lafayette Parish and transported back to Lake Charles.
Ellis and Chavis are both charged with accessories after the fact of second-degree murder. Ellis' bond is $150,000 and Chavis' bond is $75,000.
"This investigation continues and additional arrests are imminent," Keenum said.
Keenum previously told the American Press that Jeremiah Devon Richard, 26, was arrested in the early morning hours Wednesday, Oct. 2, by the SWAT Team in the death of Paulden James Lewis, 18.
He said officers received a report of a shooting at 4249 5th Ave. Tuesday, Oct. 1, and discovered Lewis had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries the following day.
Richard has been charged with second-degree murder and his bond has been set at $1 million.