Three injured in shooting near DeRidder

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation today into a shooting outside the DeRidder area that left three injured.

According to Sheriff Mark Herford, the incident occurred at about 2:12 p.m. Wednesday when BPSO deputies responded with DeRidder police to a report of a shooting on Post Plant Road.

Herford said two victims were located at the scene by deputies and a third victim had already been transported by a “third party” to the Beauregard Health System hospital in DeRidder.

Of the remaining two victims, one was transported to a Lake Charles area hospital while the other was transported to Rapides Medical Center in Alexandria. Herford said one of the victims suffered life threatening injuries.

As of Wednesday evening, Herford said deputies had executed a search warrant at a Beauregard Parish residence and on a vehicle located at the property.

“We do not believe this to be an active shooter situation. The scene has been contained and there is no threat to the public,” Herford stated.

The identities of the victims were not publicly released Wednesday.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation today into a shooting outside the DeRidder area that left three injured.

