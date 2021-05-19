Staff reports
Three people have been arrested after a driver involved in a vehicle accident Friday night was discovered with a gunshot wound.
Lake Charles Police Lt. Jeffrey Kennum said on Saturday SWAT members arrested Keilyn D. Williams, 22 of, Lake Charles and charged him with attempted second- degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Judge Derrick Kee set Williams’ bond at $400,000.
Williams also earned additional charges of assault by drive-by shooting, illegal carrying of weapons, armed robbery, and armed robbery with a firearm.
Judge Clayton Davis set the bond on these additional charges at $1.45 million. The total bond for Williams is $1.85 million.
Kennum said SWAT members arrested Malik Dre’Von Williams, 20, and Ledeshia Tiana Banks, 19, both of Lake Charles., on Tuesday.
Malik Williams is charged with attempted second-degree murder and armed robbery. Davis set his bond at $1.2 million.
Banks is charged with attempted second-degree murder. Davis set Banks’ bond at $100K.
The victim is still listed in critical condition.
This investigation continues and anyone with information about this offense is encouraged to contact lead investigator Sgt. Larry Newingha, at 491-1311.