Attempted murder arrests

Arrested were Keilyn Williams, from left, Malik Williams and Ledeshia Banks.

 Special to the American Press

Staff reports

Three people have been arrested after a driver involved in a vehicle accident Friday night was discovered with a gunshot wound.

Lake Charles Police Lt. Jeffrey Kennum said on Saturday SWAT members arrested Keilyn D. Williams, 22 of, Lake Charles and charged him with attempted second- degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 

Judge Derrick Kee set Williams’ bond at $400,000.

Williams also earned additional charges of assault by drive-by shooting, illegal carrying of weapons, armed robbery, and armed robbery with a firearm. 

Judge Clayton Davis set the bond on these additional charges at $1.45 million. The total bond for Williams is $1.85 million.

Kennum said SWAT members arrested Malik Dre’Von Williams, 20, and  Ledeshia Tiana Banks, 19, both of Lake Charles., on Tuesday.

Malik Williams is charged with attempted second-degree murder and armed robbery. Davis set his bond at $1.2 million.

Banks is charged with attempted second-degree murder. Davis set Banks’ bond at $100K.

The victim is still listed in critical condition.

This investigation continues and anyone with information about this offense is encouraged to contact lead investigator Sgt. Larry Newingha, at 491-1311.

