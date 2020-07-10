A vehicle accident in Rosepine led to the discovery of what authorities are calling one of the worst cases of child abuse to occur in Vernon Parish.
Allen Clayton Fulks, 20, of Rosepine, and Dakota Wayne Singletary, 22, of Lake Charles, were arrested this week and charged with three counts each of second degree cruelty to a juvenile. Stacy Lynn Tharpe, 29, of Rosepine was also arrested and charged with principal to second degree cruelty to a juvenile.
According to Sheriff Sam Craft, the arrests stemmed from an investigation that began with a vehicle accident that occurred Monday on the Lockhart Cutoff Road in Rosepine.
At approximately 9:20 p.m. Monday night, Rosepine Police Officer Robert Green and Louisiana State Police Trooper Peter Smith responded to the scene of an accident in which Singletary and Fulks were occupants in the crash. Both were found to have minor injuries and during the course of the investigation into the accident, Tharpe arrived at the scene with her children.
According to Craft, Officer Green was aware of another child he believed to be in Tharpe’s care at the time and that was not present with her at the scene. When Green questioned Tharpe about the child, he said Tharpe told him that the child’s mother currently had possession of the child.
A witness at the scene, however, told authorities that the child was in fact still in Tharpe’s care at that time.
Both Officer Green and Trooper Smith traveled to Tharpe’s residence located on Hwy. 1146 where they located a 7-year-old female child suffering from “extensive bruising,” according to Craft.
Craft said the child had “severe bruising” to her face, and that her eyes were nearly swollen shut.
It was learned that the child’s mother had left the child in Tharpe’s care in February, and had not returned.
The child was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where further medical evaluation found “significant and acute bruising” over the child’s entire body.
Craft said that during questioning, the child told investigators that Singletary and Faulks had repeatedly beaten her with their fists and choked her until she lost consciousness.
The child’s hair had also been cut off.
“The victim told deputies that she was tired and couldn’t take the abuse any longer,” Craft stated.
During questioning by VPSO Deputy David Vance, both Singletary and Faulks admitted to physically abusing the child, Craft said.
On Wednesday, Tharpe admitted to detectives that she witnessed the abuse of the child, and admitted that she had left the child at her residence unattended in an attempt to conceal the child’s whereabouts and injuries.
Singletary and Faulks were booked into the Vernon Parish Jail on bond set at $450,000 each by 30th Judicial District Judge Tony Bennett. Tharpe was booked into the parish jail on bond also set by Judge Bennett at $300,000.
All three individuals remained in jail as of Wednesday.
According to Craft, detectives were able to locate the biological father of the child, and are working jointly with the Department of Child and Family Services on the case. The investigation is ongoing, Craft said.
“The physical and emotional trauma suffered by this child is one of the worst, if not the worst, of child abuse that has occurred in Vernon Parish,” Craft stated.
He commended the responding officers for their “diligence and hard work” in the rescue of the child.
“Investigators firmly believe this child would have become a tragic statistic if not for the efforts of these officers,” he stated.
As of Wednesday, the child continues to undergo medical treatment for her injuries.