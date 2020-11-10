Three individuals were arrested Wednesday night in DeRidder after a disturbance in a local restaurant led to a gunshot in the parking lot.
Courtney Daigle, of Cameron, Cameron Hanks, 24, of Jennings and Aaron Sparks, 33, of Victoria, Texas were booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail following the incident that began at The Los Mayas restaurant located on North Pine Street.
DeRidder investigators say that just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, DeRidder officers and Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a fight inside the restaurant. Reports indicate that the fight began after a verbal argument turned into a fist fight that moved out into the restaurant’s parking lot.
According to witnesses at the scene, the subjects got into a vehicle in the parking lot when the driver produced a handgun from inside the vehicle and fired a single shot into the air.
Officers arrived just after the shot was fired and immediately detained all those involved as they conducted an investigation into the incident.
Authorities say there were no injuries during the incident.
As of Thursday, Daigle was charged with Disturbing the Peace / Intoxicated and was released from the Beauregard Parish Jail on a summons.
Hanks was charged with Illegal Use of a Weapon and Simple Battery, and Sparks was charged with Disturbing the Peace / Intoxicated and Simple Battery. Both men remain in the Beauregard Parish Jail awaiting bond to be set.