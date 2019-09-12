MERRYVILLE — An investigation continues into a student who allegedly threatened acts of violence toward Merryville High School this week.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Detective Jared Morton said authorities received a report around 5 p.m. Tuesday that a 17-year-old student had threatened acts of violence involving a gun toward the school and its students.
Morton said both the BPSO and the Beauregard Parish School Board had been made aware of the complaint and were investigating it.
“Student safety is our concern, and we will ensure that students will be safe at our schools,” Morton said.
Morton confirmed the student had been suspended from school pending the conclusion of the investigation.
Merryville High principal Shawna Baggett told the American Press that student attendance was down Wednesday, but added police presence from BPSO and the Merryville police department was visible to ease the minds of those who were at school.
“We want to assure our students and their families that they are safe being here today. I have confidence that the situation is being handled appropriately, and we will continue to keep the safety of our students a main priority,” Baggett said.
The school will continue to have a resource officer on campus each day, Baggett said.