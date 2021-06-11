Michael Thomas was unanimously convicted of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder Friday afternoon in 14th Judicial District Court.
Thomas, 54, was accused of shooting his former girlfriend, leaving her paralyzed from the waist down, and fatally shooting her new boyfriend, Timothy Napoleon, on Jan. 8, 2020, in the 2300 block of Tulip Street.
Thomas, who was represented by Andrew Casanave, admitted to both crimes during his initial videotaped statement to Lake Charles Police and again in a recorded phone conversation with his sister from the Calcasieu Correctional Center. During testimony on Friday, however, he told jurors he feared for his life because of Napoleon's size and because of alleged previous complaints Napoleon had made against him.
The victim, who testified on Thursday, told jurors she and Napoleon, 52, had driven to Thomas' home in order to collect personal belongings as well as her dog. She said Thomas knew she would be coming and had asked her to bring Napoleon with her so he could buy weed from him.
She said while Napoleon was bringing a set of jewelry to her car, he dropped some pieces and was bending over to pick them up when Thomas shot him through the chest.
"All I saw was smoke coming from Tim," she tearfully testified from a wheelchair.
She said Thomas then turned the gun on her and shot her in the back. She said as she laid on the ground in pain, she saw Napoleon get to his feet and run toward the street while Thomas chased him and fired another shot.
She said Thomas then got into his car and attempted to leave as police officers arrived.
Jones said she feared Thomas was planning to run her over before she heard officers demanding Thomas exit the vehicle.
During video testimony of Thomas' interrogation shown to jurors by Assistant District Attorneys Charles Robinson and Amariha Fort, Thomas admitted to the shooting and said he would do it all over again if given then chance. He also told detectives he stood over his ex-girlfriend and told her to "shut up" as she screamed in pain.
Post trial motions will take place Aug. 4 before Judge Kendrick Guidry, who also presided over this week's trial.