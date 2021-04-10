Texas man indicted as a result of fatal chase

Kristopher LaLonde

 A 47-year-old Groves, Texas, man was indicted by a Calcasieu grand jury Thursday for manslaughter and aggravated flight from an officer as a result of a fatal car crash in Sulphur last month during a chase.

Magistrate Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $600,000.

Authorities say on March 18, a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop Kristopher LaLonde for a traffic violation.

LaLonde ran a stop sign while being pursued by the deputy, causing a collision with another vehicle which had the right of way. The crash ultimately resulted in a fatality in the vehicle that had the right of way.

“An innocent life was taken because LaLonde chose not comply with the deputy’s order after he activated his lights and sirens,” said Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Stephen Dwight. “I want to be clear that if you don’t comply with a lawful order from law enforcement in our parish, you will be held accountable.”

The trial for LaLonde will be scheduled at a later date.

