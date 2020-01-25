Ronald Gene McLain was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder Friday in the death of John Michael DeVille, 68, in 2018.
McLain, 59, of Texas, was also found guilty of second-degree kidnapping before Judge Ron Ware in state district court.
DeVille's body was found next to his pickup truck on the side of I-10 westbound near Sulphur on June 26, 2018.
Authorities have said DeVille left the Isle of Capri Casino in Westlake and discovered McLain in the parking lot attempting to burglarize vehicles.
Prosecutor Jacob Johnson said McLain forced DeVille to drive him away from Isle of Capri.
McLain hit DeVille in the back of the head with a wrench, causing a skull fracture; another defendant, Kenneth Williams, allegedly shot him. Williams will be tried separately.
Sheriff Tony Mancuso, shortly after DeVille's body was found, said, "We believe that Mr. DeVille may have reached for a gun to defend himself and we believe he was hit with a blunt object and then shot and left on the side of the road."
His body was found by Louisiana State Police.
Mancuso said Deville was an "innocent person who was just in the wrong place at the wrong time." Calcasieu Coroner Dr. Terry Welke said at trial that either of the injuries DeVille received was enough to kill him.
The jury observed photos of DeVille's body next to the interstate as well as autopsy photos.
Defense attorney Catherine Stagg said in opening statements at trial that McLain had said he had been using ecstasy, cocaine, meth, and marijuana for several days around the time of DeVille's death and was not in his right mind because his sister had died.
Prosecutors, in addition to other evidence, showed how cell phone records tracked McLain's movements after DeVille was killed.
Johnson said McLain took the victim's cell phone and eventually dumped it in a trash can at a gas station.
Authorities said McLain was on parole at the time of DeVille's death for crimes he committed, including murder, when he was 16. He served 30 years of a 50-year sentence with the Texas Department of Corrections.
McLain will be sentenced on March 27 before Judge Ware in state district court. He is facing life in prison.