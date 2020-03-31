ROANOKE — A kidnapped female victim was rescued and a stolen van recovered Sunday during a traffic stop at a truck stop in Jeff Davis Parish.
Terrence Dshaun McKinstry, 47, of Indianapolis, Iowa, was arrested for second-degree kidnapping and possession of stolen things.
McKinstry was arrested after Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office were alerted by the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office to be on the lookout for a company van on I-10 believed to be involved in a kidnapping, Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said Monday.
A van fitting the description was seen traveling westbound on I-10 and exiting at Roanoke around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
The van stopped at Peto's truck stop, where McKinstry was arrested.
A female passenger inside the van told deputies she had been held her against her will for the past five months in Kenner by McKinstry who had also beaten and threatened her.
The woman had alerted a store clerk in the Crowley area that she needed help.
McKinstry was an employee of the Ft. Worth, Texas, company that had reported the van stolen, according to Ivey.
McKinstry is being held in the Jeff Davis Parish Jail without bond.