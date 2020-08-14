A Tennessee man has been charged with kidnapping a Leesville teenager and transporting her across state lines without permission, according to authorities.

Mark Owen, 35, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was arrested Wednesday night by Tennessee authorities and charged with Aggravated Kidnapping after Vernon Parish authorities identified him as a suspect in the disappearance of a 17-year-old girl been reported missing this week.

According to Sheriff Sam Craft, the teenager was first reported missing on Tuesday, Aug. 11. She had last been seen at her family’s residence on Savage Forks Road at approximately 8:30 p.m. the day before, and had not been seen or heard from since.

According to chief detective Rhonda Jordan, Owen was identified as a suspect soon after the investigation began when authorities learned he had been in contact with the missing teen through social media.

“We believe the two became acquainted through social media. Owen came here and picked the juvenile up and transported her out of state without the knowledge or permission of her caregivers. We immediately identified Owen as a person of interest and followed that information accordingly,” Jordan told the American Press.

A vehicle registered to Owen was identified as having Tennessee plates, and authorities believed the pair could be headed back to Tennessee. That information was quickly dispersed in bulletins provided by Louisiana State Police to law enforcement agencies across seven states. Sheriff Craft said detectives also contacted Tennessee authorities directly to provide personal identifying information on Owen.

Owen was located by Rutherford County authorities at approximately 6 p.m. at his Tennessee residence. The missing teen was also found inside Owen’s residence and was remanded to the custody of Tennessee Child and Family Services.

As of Thursday, Owen is awaiting extradition back to Louisiana where he will face his charges.

More from this section

Ex-cop's video captures crowd's horror during Floyd arrest

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Newly released body-camera video from a third officer involved in George Floyd’s arrest captures for the first time the growing horror of onlookers who repeatedly pleaded with the officers to get off Floyd.

Harris bringing energy, dollars and more to Biden's campaign

Wilmington, Del. (AP) — In her first two days as Joe Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris has fired off the campaign's sharpest criticism of President Donald Trump's shortcomings. She has vouched for Biden's character on race and more. And the enthusiasm surrounding her historic candidacy has…

Possible shot at freedom for lifer who stole hedge clippers

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An October parole hearing has been set for a Black man sentenced to life in prison after stealing hedge clippers in a 1997 burglary, a sentence Louisiana's Supreme Court upheld despite its chief justice's insistence that the punishment was excessive and rooted in racist law.

Bond lowered for wife in Westlake slayings

Bond lowered for wife in Westlake slayings

A woman who was recently indicted on two charges of first-degree murder had her bond lowered Wednesday from $1 million to $300,000 by Judge Sharon Wilson after a hearing in state district court.

Private prison industry backs Trump, prepares if Biden wins

HOUSTON (AP) — Executives at the nation’s two largest private prison companies have been donating large sums to President Donald Trump and Republican candidates with an eye toward the November elections that one of the corporations believes will lead to a rebound in its stock price.