Teen charged with assault in after-prom party fight

OBERLIN — A Lake Charles teenager was charged late Sunday with aggravated assault following multiple fights and gunfire from several suspects during an after-prom party at a private residence near Kinder. Collin Blake Kershaw, 19, was arrested on two counts of aggravated second-degree battery, according to Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert III.
Judge David Deshotels set Kershaw’s bond at $80,000 on Monday.
Kershaw is believed to have traveled from the Lake Charles area to the party, which was not affiliated with any school.
The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division began investigating the incident after responding to reports of shots fired at the residence around 2 a.m. Sunday.
Investigators learned that several shots were fired amongst a large crowd of people, mostly juveniles, attending the after-prom party at a private residence located between Oberlin and Kinder, Hebert said.
“The initial investigation revealed that several altercations occurred which then resulted in several shots being fired from multiple suspects at the location and on the roadway,” Hebert said.
Two victims were struck by one suspect with what investigators believe to be a pair of brass knuckles, resulting in non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators have identified several juveniles and adults from multiple areas of the region who were at the party, Hebert said.
More charges are expected as the investigation continues, according to Hebert said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 337-639-4353.