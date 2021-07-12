Attempted break-in

Video surveillance captured a man trying to kick the back door of a Jeff Davis residence open.

 Special to the American Press

JENNINGS — Authorities are searching for suspects believed to be involved in two separate attempted burglaries of residences in rural Jeff Davis Parish.

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said deputies received a complaint of an attempted break-in at a residence on China Cemetery Road near Elton on July 1.

The description of the vehicle matched the attempted break-in of a separate residence on Pine Island Highway on April 14 in which the owner reported suspects drove up in a blue car and were captured on video surveillance attempting to kick the back door in at the residence.

Authorities believe the same suspects and vehicle may have been nvolved in both incidents.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects or the vehicle.

Anyone who recognized the suspects is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 821-2100.

