The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for the identity of a man responsible for the burglary of an RV park laundromat.
Spokesperson Kayla Vincent said an unknown male entered the laundromat on March 24 between 2:20-2:40 a.m. and burglarized five commercial clothes dryers. The suspect stole about $50 and created about $800 worth of damage to the machines.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored hoodie with a zipper front, dark-colored ball cap and tan-colored shoes.
The suspect’s vehicle is described as a dark-colored, possibly 2019-2021 model, Chevrolet 1500, extended or quad cab pickup truck.
If anyone can identify the suspect, call 491-3605.
Det. Joshua Couch is the lead investigator on this case.