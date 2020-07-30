The wife of a Lake Charles man who was arrested in connection with a double homicide and kidnapping in Westlake has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said at a press conference Wednesday evening.
Tori Lynette Broussard, 41, was arrested at her home, 931 N. Lyons St., around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Her husband, Neil P. Broussard is accused of fatally shooting Kyla Hidalgo, 17, and Kaleb T. Charlton, 18, at 2429 Duraso Drive in Westlake on July 15. A third victim, Catherine R. Hidalgo, 40, was taken to a local hospital with critical gunshot wounds. Hidalgo told deputies that Neil had kidnapped her 14-year-old daughter and stolen her car.
"I think they had an elaborate plan and basically (Tori) dropped (Neil) off to go kill these two people," Mancuso said.
Neil Broussard was arrested July 16 at the Dollar General store on U.S. 171 in Ragley after surrendering to deputies. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping. He remains in the Calcasieu Correctional Center on a $6 million bond.
Deputies found Hidalgo's 14-year-old daughter in Ragley the morning of July 16. The stolen car was found abandoned off McFatter Road.
A registered sex offender, Broussard was convicted of molestation of a juvenile in 2005 and two counts of molestation of a juvenile in 2011. Prior to his arrest, there was an active warrant in the amount of $2 million for his arrest for first-degree rape and molestation of a juvenile.
Tori had been arrested as an accessory to first-degree rape and molestation. She bonded out of the Calcasieu Correctional Center July 16 after a $50,000 bond was set.
"Had we been able to find him and get to him, this (double homicide) may not have happened," Mancuso said. "She is just as guilty as he is in the participation of this brutal act and murder … even though she didn't pull the trigger. These two people deserve to go to jail."
Mancuso said it took investigators roughly two weeks of work to arrest Tori on the murder charges. Neil worked in information technology, while Tori is the chief investigator at the Calcasieu Public Defenders Office and currently on administrative leave, Mancuso said.
Both suspects "went through extreme measures" to prevent law enforcement from obtaining information through various electronic sources, he said.
"The Sheriff's Office has invested millions of dollars to undo what these people tried to hide from us," Mancuso said. "Although they were very crafty and very smart, in this particular case we were a little more crafty and smarter."
Mancuso said more arrests are possible, adding that "someone in law enforcement" may have aided the Broussards.
"We have reasonable enough belief thatsomeone helped them," he said. "It may have been intentional, it may have been unintentional. We're going to find out. If you know something about this and you are hiding it, then you're just as guilty."
Mancuso said there is plenty of video surveillance information on the case linking the whereabouts of Tori and Neil.
"We're talking about good information; you can see tattoos on her arms in some of these," he said. "We know they were together all weekend long, and we can prove it."
Tori is jailed in the Calcasieu Correctional Center on a $1 million bond. A search warrant on their North Lyons Street home was underway as of Wednesday, Mancuso said.